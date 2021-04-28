Robert W. Baird Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $157.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.06.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 829,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

