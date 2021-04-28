Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 27,082 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $89,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.29. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

