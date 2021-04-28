Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $105,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 10.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

