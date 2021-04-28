Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 4,140.0% in April

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 4,140.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

