Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $292.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.03 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $273.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 462,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 183,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

