Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.63 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report sales of $292.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.03 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $273.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 462,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 183,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.