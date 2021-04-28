Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Get Rightmove alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTMVY. Bank of America downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.