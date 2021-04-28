Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 14th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

RPI.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.40. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.48. The company has a market cap of C$768.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$43.79 and a one year high of C$86.28.

In related news, insider Richards Packaging Income Fund acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,500.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

