RH’s (RH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $712.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.95. RH has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $722.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RH by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.