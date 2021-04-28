Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 8,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

