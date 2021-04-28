Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 2.8%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 9,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,057,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123,842 shares of company stock worth $81,987,527 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

