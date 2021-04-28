Reviewing Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $0.65, suggesting a potential upside of 43.93%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -70.78% -59.53% Fission Uranium N/A -1.53% -1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -45.16

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.