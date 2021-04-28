Reviewing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A HealthStream $254.11 million 3.11 $15.77 million $0.44 56.89

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 6.86% 4.19% 2.94%

Risk and Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Clikia and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 4 1 0 2.20

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given HealthStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

HealthStream beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

