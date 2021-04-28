Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,636 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DY stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

