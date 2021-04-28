Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $88.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

