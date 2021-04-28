Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.