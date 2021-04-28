Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

