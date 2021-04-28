Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

