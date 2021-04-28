Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.