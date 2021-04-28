Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.
NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
