Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter.

RFP stock opened at C$20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17.

RFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

