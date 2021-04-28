Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.