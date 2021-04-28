Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $546.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

