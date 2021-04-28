Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 81996 (MDA.TO) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE MDA opened at C$16.14 on Monday. 81996 has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -448.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.95.

