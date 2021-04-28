Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

