Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNVA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,588,921,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,232,063. Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

