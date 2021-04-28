renDOGE Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $943,991.85 and $2.46 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

