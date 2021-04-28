Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 5,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

