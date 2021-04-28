Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Up 0.2%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.15. 2,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

