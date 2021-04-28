Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Down to $38.76

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.76, but opened at $37.72. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,724 shares of company stock worth $1,397,575. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

