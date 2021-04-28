Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.3% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $216,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

CELH opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

