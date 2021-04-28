Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 299.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

