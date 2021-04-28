Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 127,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $562.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.78 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

