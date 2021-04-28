Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Regency Affiliates stock remained flat at $$5.90 on Wednesday. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.