Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of Regency Affiliates stock remained flat at $$5.90 on Wednesday. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.
Regency Affiliates Company Profile
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.