Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:RBC opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

