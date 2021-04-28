Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.87

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 37652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.