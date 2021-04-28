Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.72. 48,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,651,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

