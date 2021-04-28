Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 12-Month High at $364.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364.50 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.72), with a volume of 21494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50 ($4.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £877.31 million and a PE ratio of 104.85.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

