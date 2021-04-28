ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $218.86 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,347.91 or 1.00161647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00040757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.98 or 0.01181305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.99 or 0.00527074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00381034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00134342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003723 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

