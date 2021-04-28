RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $917,327.47 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $917,327.47 and $29,447.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00475005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.