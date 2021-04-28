Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,950 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,689.69 ($100.47).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

