Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,950 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,689.69 ($100.47).
The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
