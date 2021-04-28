Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AutoCanada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/6/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$34.00.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.03. 205,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,201. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.27. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.40.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

