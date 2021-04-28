Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mattioli Woods (MTW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mattioli Woods (LON: MTW):
- 4/20/2021 – Mattioli Woods was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 939 ($12.27).
- 4/19/2021 – Mattioli Woods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/13/2021 – Mattioli Woods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/13/2021 – Mattioli Woods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on the stock.
LON:MTW opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £209.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 710.42.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.
