Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mattioli Woods (MTW)

4/20/2021 – Mattioli Woods was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 939 ($12.27).

4/19/2021 – Mattioli Woods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2021 – Mattioli Woods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2021 – Mattioli Woods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on the stock.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 745 ($9.73) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £209.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 710.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

