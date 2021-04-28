Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

RC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,203. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

