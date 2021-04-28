RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Gap Up to $35.93

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.93, but opened at $37.49. RE/MAX shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 69 shares.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

