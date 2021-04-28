Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

RTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 179,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

