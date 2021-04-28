Raymond James Increases United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $42.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

