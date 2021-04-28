Raymond James Increases SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $66.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

