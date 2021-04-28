Raymond James Boosts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $40.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $170,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

