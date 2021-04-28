Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.50.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

