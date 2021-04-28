Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

WPM opened at C$51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

