Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.24.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$30.20 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$20.78 billion and a PE ratio of -92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

